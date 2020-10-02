Blocworx facilitates digital transformation in organisations without needing to write code

Digital transformation specialist Blocworx, has this innovative & disruptive approach to Business Management, by offering its developed clients the ability to build their own digital forms, products, procedures and much more.

Blocworx, a cloud-based SaaS Platform offers organisations a central location to manage all their requirements, such as quality management; process management; health & safety; and compliance. Through the platform, businesses can digitally adapt to survive future challenges and thrive.

Blocworx platform features:

Product building: Advanced fields and a powerful rules engine.

Advanced fields and a powerful rules engine. Beautiful UX and UI: Designed for everyone to use.

Designed for everyone to use. Real-time data: Critical Decisions at the speed of Business.

Critical Decisions at the speed of Business. Live reports: Enhanced Internal, Customer and Supplier communications.

Enhanced Internal, Customer and Supplier communications. Alerts and ‘nudges’: Criticale-mail or text alerts to manage quality management and process controls.

Criticale-mail or text alerts to manage quality management and process controls. Structured hierarchy: Access management and security management facilitates supplier, customer, and internal communications.

Access management and security management facilitates supplier, customer, and internal communications. Restful API: Integration with applications such as ERPs, CRMs or payroll packages.

Adrian de Cléir, CEO of Blocworx, said: “Our no-code solution forms the building blocks that our clients can build upon to create a digitalisation strategy without needing to write a line of code.”

“We are proud to be able to assist so many organisations to develop their digital strategy without depending on software engineers. Our customers, partners and industry professionals enjoy using the platform for making their colleagues and their own lives easier. Our clients are best placed to know what digital transformation looks like for their business and we have given them the digital tools to implement this.”

Kieran Judge, iQuTech operations manager, commented: “We adopted digitalisation using Blocworx. We manage our business with Dell EMC and HP in our Ireland, Czech Republic and Poland hubs. Our supervisors, predominantly engineers, have no programming experience but are experts in quality management. They control our customer communications, our processes and workflow using digital tools to generate simple to complex procedure templates in minutes”.

“Blocworx has replaced paperwork, cumbersome Excel spreadsheets and even some legacy software and reduced the time our staff spend on administration by 30% per employee, enabling them to spend more time on value-added activities like product reworks and managing customer requirements. It has transformed our business and our ability to take on new business.”

The team at Blocworx are so confident they have implemented a free trial policy on all products. To trial Blocworx, register here.