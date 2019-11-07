Blink to strengthen Canadian ties with TuGo partnership

MyFlyt ticketing solution takes off in new market

Irish company Blink has struck a deal with TuGo to add it’s MyFlyt solution to the Canadian travel insurance provider’s offering.

MyFlyt is data-driven solution that monitors flights in real time and notifies travellers of delays.

Paul Prendergast, CEO and co-founder, Blink, said: “TuGo is one of the most well-respected names in Canada’s travel insurance market. They’ve helped millions of travellers, and their reputation for service excellence precedes them. We look forward to enhancing TuGo’s travel products with MyFlyt service to improve their customers’ experiences when flights are delayed.”

“As a customer-centric organisation, we’re constantly looking to improve travellers’ experiences, since this is TuGo’s Purpose: to help people travel,” said Kathy Starko, TuGo executive director and chief production officer.

“Blink’s passion and belief in revolutionising the travel experience aligns perfectly with our values. We’re looking forward to expanding our services across the buyer’s journey; MyFlyt is a great first step, with a solution that eases the stress of travel delays for our customers.”

Named in this year’s TheInsureTech100 list of the world’s most innovative InsurTech companies, Blink has experienced significant growth over the last 24 months, entering into partnerships across Europe, Asia and North America.

TechCentral Reporters