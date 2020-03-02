Blacknight to sponsor The eCommerce Summit 2020

Irish web host to support Tralee event for second year running

Blacknight has announced its plans to sponsor The eCommerce Summit for the second year running.

Now in its second year, the event is aimed at building e-commerce expertise among Irish SMEs. Several talks and workshops will take place over the course of the two-day event, confirmed speakers include BAFTA’s head of movies and one of the founders of Gymshark.

The event will take place in The Rose Hotel, Tralee on 30 September and 1 October. Founder Vinny O’Brien wanted to address demand from Irish businesses, especially in regions outside of Dublin.

“We found that Tralee is an ideal location for this type of event,” said O’Brien. “There’s no shortage of innovation and expertise in Kerry, with an IT transitioning to university status this year that will be the bedrock for future talent development.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, founder and CEO of Irish web host Blacknight, Michele Neylon said: “We took a strategic decision a few years ago to focus more of our sponsorship and promotional effort on smaller and more regional events like The eCommerce Summit, and we haven’t been disappointed. The companies we encountered in Tralee are a lot like ourselves: driven, innovative and committed to customer satisfaction as their engine of growth.”

TechCentral Reporters