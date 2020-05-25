Blacknight supports Irish businesses as Web sales surge

Irish domain name registrations on track to break records in May

Blacknight has launched two new products to help Irish companies trade online.

The Carlow-based company recently launched Blacknight shopBuilder an e-commerce solution designed to work with any website. For customers who have never had a website, Blacknight also developed a starter package called Build-My-Website.

Michele Neylon, CEO, Blacknight said: “The aim is to get you up and trading as quickly as possible. You can add the bells and whistles as you go along, but your customers are online right now – and they are looking for you.”

Blacknight has seen unprecedented demand since public health restrictions began. Since 1 May, it has registered 1,600 .IE domain names. According to a statement from the company, if that rate of growth continues it will break the previous record set when registration rules were relaxed in March 2018.

“The lockdown has been devastating for many Irish companies,” said Neylon. “But those with the ability to trade online have found themselves coping with a surge in turnover, as consumers search for online alternatives.

“Already we’ve seen the increased preference towards cashless payment, with both retailers and consumers. Nobody wants to handle cash if it’s not necessary.

“Accepting payment online is the logical next step. Whether it’s a booking deposit, or payment in full, getting paid online cuts down on physical contact, even for a bricks-and-mortar business when they use click-and-collect.”

TechCentral Reporters