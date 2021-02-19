Blacknight enters broadband market with nationwide fibre

Carlow company plans comprehensive suite of services for SMEs

Web hosting company Blacknight has entered the home broadband market, offering fibre broadband at speeds up to 1Gb/s for both home and business users using Siro and eir networks.

Larger enterprises can avail of dedicated Internet access (DIA) at speeds up to 10Gb/s, with point-to-point connections between multiple sites, or directly into Blacknight’s data centres in Carlow and Dublin. There they can access co-located services, and avail of IP Transit connectivity with major Internet hubs.

“Historically, we’ve focused on the business market and we’ve provided business fibre in Carlow and Kilkenny for several years,” said Blacknight CEO Michele Neylon. “We also provide wireless Internet in rural Carlow. But the events of the past year have softened the distinction between home and business.

Blacknight recently introduced new website and online retail services in response to the pandemic. As offices closed and workers logged in from home, the company has also seen a rise in demand for server co-location in its data centres, as well as teamworking technology Microsoft 365.

“As we welcomed new customers and introduced new products for websites and online retail, it was clear to us that companies need to connect their staff as well as reach their customers,” said Neylon.

“Our strategy over the last few years has been to expand into offering a full suite of Internet services to SMEs. Small businesses don’t have the resources to employ an IT department. It makes sense to outsource these functions, preferably to a single supplier who understands their needs.”

Full details on Blacknight’s retail broadband services are available at blacknight.com/broadband.

TechCentral Reporters