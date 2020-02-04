Blacknight becomes Siro retail partner

Deal marks arrival of 16th retail partner for FTTP network wholesaler Print Print Trade

Blacknight has become the 16th retail partner for Siro’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) gigabit broadband offering, targeting businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, before expanding to more towns over the next 12 months.

With nearly 100,000 customers across the world, Blacknight provides of hosting and co-location services ranging from small single website hosting to complex backup, connectivity, colocation and security solutions.

“The quality of Siro’s gigabit connectivity is underlined by Blacknight coming on board as our 16th retail partner,” said Siro chief commercial officer Ronan Whelan. “Built on the ESB network, Siro offers businesses and enterprise best-in-class connectivity with symmetric speeds, allowing them to transfer files and videoconference in high definition across the world on a network that is secure and futureproofed.”

Blacknight chief technical officer Paul Kelly said: “Our success has been built on a combination of leading-edge technology and superior customer service. Adding a product such as Siro’s 100% fibre-optic broadband fits perfectly with our brand and enables us to provide a high quality service that our customers expect from us. We are looking forward to growing our partnership with Siro, with both companies’ future success going hand-in-hand.”

TechCentral Reporters