BITS secures three-year contract with McInerney Saunders

BITS plans to grow its workforce as a result of the project win Print Print Trade

IT solutions firm BITS has secured a €275,000 three-year contract with accountancy, taxation and business advice specialists, McInerney Saunders (MCIS).

The accountancy, taxation and business advice specialist previously had a UK-based IT partner, but the onset of Brexit and want to ensure GDPR compliance spurred MCIS to source an Irish-based IT partner and move its data from the UK to Ireland.

Based across Dublin, Kilkenny and Carlow, BITS plans to grow its workforce as a result of the project win, and hopes to secure other new contracts.

advertisement





“MCIS handles a large amount of personally identifiable information (PII). This requires that the firm’s IT partner is able to demonstrate that they have a suitable information security management system and that they are compliant with GDPR,” said Paul Byrne, director, BITS.

“We received a detailed listing of MCIS’ requirements and also undertook a deep and broad examination of MCIS’ pre-existing IT setup. We developed a number of approaches for consideration and, after consultation with MCIS, a decision was made to go with a public cloud solution using Microsoft’s Azure platform.

“A fault tolerant, Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) environment was designed and commissioned in Microsoft’s Dublin-based data centre. All applications and data were migrated to that virtual environment, without interrupting existing working patterns. The new system went live over a weekend which prevented any impact on employee productivity. When employees returned to work on the Monday, they were immediately able to start using the new system.

“By having a public cloud solution rather than a private cloud solution, MCIS avoided any need to buy/own/depreciate IT infrastructure or put associated hardware in a datacentre. Instead, with Azure, MCIS can use an existing platform running from Microsoft’s data centres in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters