Belfast City Council to launch incentive-based digital currency

Incentive-based digital currency could boost the city economy, help meet environmental goals

Belfast City Council have partnered with Colu, a UK and Israel-based tech company, to launch an incentive-based digital currency, Belfast Coin.

Designed to boost the city economy and work towards meeting environmental goals, the currency will serve as a rewards platform, encouraging positive behaviours. By shopping local, doing a civic activity, or volunteering, residents can score coins.

Expected to launch city-wide later in the year, coins earned will be accepted as payment at participating local businesses.

Amos Meiri, CEO and co-founder, Colu said: “Belfast Coin will make a tremendous contribution to the city’s development – economically, socially, environmentally and beyond.

“It will bring all the different elements of the city closer to each other, by empowering residents, businesses, NGOs, community groups and educational institutions to work together towards the same goals.”

This is part of the city’s participation in The Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Resilient Cities project, which helps cities become more physically, socially and economically resilient.

To use Belfast coin, residents can download the Colu app. Interested local businesses are encouraged to register now, by visiting www.colu.com/belfast.

TechCentral Reporters