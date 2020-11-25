AWS re/Start cloud skills training programme launches in Ireland

12-week programme is offered at no cost, and requires no previous technology experience

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the Irish launch of skills development and job training programme, AWS re/Start.

The programme aims to build local talent by providing AWS Cloud skills development and job opportunities at no cost to learners from unemployed, underemployed, and under-represented members of Ireland’s communities. It has been designed to accommodate differing levels of experience – even those with no previous technical knowledge can apply.

Scheduled to begin at the end of November 2020, the 12-week skills-based training programme covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills such as effective communication, time management, collaboration, interviewing, and CV writing. With the support of professional mentors and accredited instructors, learners can build programming, networking, security, and relational database skills through real-world-scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework.

According to a statement from AWS, the programme prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential. On completion of the programme, it said individuals will be able to apply for entry-level cloud roles such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical adjacent business support functions.

In Ireland, AWS re/Start is working with Generation, a non-profit organisation, which specialises in recruiting, training, and placing young people in jobs. Generation will deliver the learning experience, provide a pathway to earning AWS Certification, and support the learners as they launch their careers in cloud computing. It will also support graduates by connecting them directly with potential employers.

“AWS re/Start is building a diverse pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging unemployed, underemployed, and under-represented young people in Ireland who otherwise might not have had access to this exciting career path,” said Mike Beary, country manager, AWS Ireland. “AWS re/Start creates a win-win-win scenario for individuals, local communities, and our customers and partners. It connects individuals to in-demand cloud and tech opportunities, and provides AWS customers and partners with a means to build a loyal and diverse workforce.”

For more information visit ireland.generation.org/dublin/aws-restart/

TechCentral Reporters