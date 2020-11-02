AWS GetIT launches in Ireland to inspire more girls into tech

Secondary school pupils pick up digital skills through app design

AWS GetIT a free programme designed to introduce more girls to cloud computing and digital skills has been rolled out in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

AWS GetIT invites teams from to solve issues faced by their school or community by building a software application.

Thirty-eight schools from Ireland and Northern Ireland have registered to take part in the competition including schools in counties Dublin, Sligo, Down, Louth, Galway, Limerick, Mayo, Laois, and Roscommon.

As part of AWS GetIT, students will attend virtual digital skills bootcamps where they will learn about the different stages of developing software, including how to identify a target audience for their application, problem solving, brainstorming and research techniques, prototyping, and test and development.

The organisers are particularly interested in getting more girls to participate. A report published by the Centre for Economic Research at University College Dublin found that less than 5% of girls studied practical subjects such as engineering, building construction, design graphics and technology.

In 2017, the Dept of Education in Ireland published its STEM Education Implementation Plan to help tackle this challenge. The policy statement includes a target to increase uptake by females of STEM subjects by 40%.

Students will spend time learning about Amazon’s working backwards approach to innovation and get guidance from female leaders at AWS who will host and mentor students during bootcamps, and provide support, feedback and guidance on developing their application ideas in a fun and collaborative environment.

As an Ireland-based AWS GetIT ambassador, Niamh Finnegan, operations manager, AWS Premium Support, said: “In my own career, I was always competitive with myself to be the best that I could be. But when starting out and building my skills, it was a challenge to understand where my strengths could be best utilised.

“AWS introduced me to a role that I didn’t even know existed,” she adds. “That ignited my passion for technology and made me proud to be an engineer. Now I’m committed to working with schools and young girls to show how varied and cool technology careers can be.”

AWS will shortlist 10 teams to present to an expert panel of judges. The winning team and present be given the opportunity to work directly with AWS teams to workshop how they would bring their app idea to life.

TechCentral Reporters