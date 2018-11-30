AWS does hybrid cloud with on-premises hardware, VMware help

Outposts is a hybrid-cloud offering on the same hardware AWS uses in its cloud

Amazon Web Services has taken square aim at the data centre by tying in VMware technology and rolling out two new services and on-premises hardware to help customers build and support hybrid clouds.

The new service, called Outposts, lets users choose between on premises servers and storage, which they can order in quarter, half, and full rack units. Outposts can be upgraded with the latest hardware and next-generation instances to run all native AWS and VMware applications, AWS stated. A second version VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts lets customers use the VMware control plane and APIs to run the hybrid environment.

“The AWS native variant of AWS Outposts allows you to use the same exact APIs and control plane you use in the AWS cloud, but on-premises. You will be able to run Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and Amazon Elastic Block Store on Outposts,” AWS wrote on its web site.

“The VMware variant allows you to run VMware Cloud on AWS locally on Outposts to use the same VMware control plane and APIs you use to run your on-premises infrastructure. This variant delivers the entire VMware Software-Defined Datacenter (SDDC) – compute, storage, and networking infrastructure – to run on-premises using AWS Outposts and allows you to take advantage of the ease of management and integration with AWS services.”

The idea with Outposts is that customers can use the same programming interface, same APIs, same console and CLI they use on the AWS cloud for on-premises applications, develop and maintain a single code base and use the same deployment tools in the AWS cloud and on-premises, AWS wrote.

Analysts said the AWS/VMware services are a step in the right direction for customers blending public and private-cloud entities.

“It’s no secret that AWS wants to rule the IT world, and this is one more step in that direction,” said Lee Doyle, principal analyst at Doyle Research. “The significance here is that lots of applications and workloads are going to remain on premises for latency, legacy and security reasons, and Outposts will let customers more easily move between public and private clouds,” Doyle said. “It is not an easy back-and-forth now in those environments.”

VMware earlier this month announced VMware Cloud on AWS, which tied together VMware’s enterprise class software-defined data centre to the AWS cloud. VMware said that hybrid cloud service lets customers migrate VMware-based workloads to the cloud.

Outposts is available in the second half of 2019.

