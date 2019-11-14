AWS announces new service – AWS Data Exchange

New service makes it easy for AWS customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud Print Print Pro

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has a new service, AWS Data Exchange, by which AWS customers can securely find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud.

AWS Data Exchange makes it easy for qualified data providers, such as Reuters, Change Healthcare and Foursquare, to reach millions of AWS customers, according to the makers. By migrating to the cloud, the need to build and maintain infrastructure for data storage, delivery, billing, and entitling is no-more.

Now, AWS customers can subscribe to a diverse selection of third-party data in AWS Marketplace. Prior to subscribing to a data product, customers can review the price and terms of use that providers make publicly available. Once subscribed, customers can use the AWS Data Exchange API or console to ingest data they subscribe to directly into Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to use across the broadest and deepest portfolio of cloud services in AWS.

When a provider publishes a revision of their data, AWS Data Exchange notifies all subscribers via an Amazon CloudWatch Event. This allows them to automatically consume new revisions in their data lakes, applications, analytics, and machine-learning models running on AWS. Data subscription costs are consolidated within the customers’ existing AWS invoice. At no additional cost, data providers to deliver customer’s existing subscriptions to them using AWS Data Exchange. With the AWS Data Exchange, customers can consume all their third-party data in the AWS cloud using a single API.

Often when customers subscribe to third-party data, they have to wait for weeks to receive shipped physical media, manage sensitive credentials for multiple File Transfer Protocol (FTP) hosts and periodically check for updates, or code to several disparate application programming interfaces (APIs). This is wholly inconsistent with the modern architectures that customers are developing in the cloud.

As a result, customers have to build and maintain automation to ensure that they have the most up-to-date third-party data in the data lakes, applications, analytics, and machine-learning models that they are migrating to AWS. Customers also must manage multiple billing relationships and licensing agreements with every data provider they use.

While data providers can find it challenging to reach all customers that might be interested in their data without making large investments in sales and marketing.

“Customers have asked us for an easier way to find, subscribe to, and integrate diverse data sets into the applications, analytics, and machine-learning models they’re running on AWS,” said Stephen Orban, general manager of AWS Data Exchange. “Unfortunately, the way customers exchange data hasn’t evolved much in the last 20 years.

“AWS Data Exchange gives our customers the ability to quickly integrate third-party data in the workloads they’re migrating to the cloud, while giving qualified data providers a modern and secure way to package, deliver, and reach the millions of AWS customers worldwide.”

To get started with AWS Data Exchange, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/data-exchange

TechCentral Reporters