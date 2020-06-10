Avaya appoints new country general manager of Ireland

Aidan Furlong appointed to the role to accelerate ‘cloud-first’ strategy Print Print Trade

Enterprise communications company Avaya has appointed Aidan Furlong as country general manager of Ireland. As part of his role, Furlong will help Avaya to accelerate its global cloud strategy in Ireland.

Furlong will champion the evolution of new and existing customers and partners to cloud-centric communications and build momentum in the adoption of Avaya solutions as businesses across the island of Ireland increase their digital transformation.

The MBA qualified senior executive brings 35 years of experience in the ICT market to the role. Previously client director at Avaya Ireland for over two years and channel manager for over six years prior to that, Furlong has extensive experience in working with the Avaya Partner community to drive growth and mutual success in meeting customer needs.

“I am thrilled to be moving into this position and I look forward to focusing on enterprise and mid-market customers as Avaya transitions to its cloud product portfolio. I anticipate my role to be instrumental in helping to solve customer’s business challenges, together with the extensive Avaya Partner community ecosystem,” said Furlong.

Steve Joyner, managing director of Ireland and the UK added: “It has been a period of significant investment and growth for us and Aidan’s promotion demonstrates the depth of his experience and expertise. His work is strategically important to our clients and their digital transformation journeys and directly impacts upon the growth of their businesses. I wish him all the very best of luck in his new role.”

TechCentral Reporters