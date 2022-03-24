Avast to acquire identity services provider SecureKey The acquisition will add to Avast’s privacy-focused identity product and services portfolio Trade

Avast has announced it intends to acquire digital identity and authentication provider SecureKey Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

SecureKey’s privacy-enhancing products are designed to streamline access to online services while also ensuring users’ data is only ever shared with prior explicit consent.

A case in point is Verified.Me, SecureKey’s distributed digital identity verification network that employs banking-grade security measures to prevent identity theft and fraud. User banking information is not accessible through Verified.Me, nor are credentials used for online banking.

Additionally, Government Sign-In by Verified.Me, tailored for government applications, allows for simplified access to e-government services and applications. So-called ‘Triple Blind’ capabilities are built into the tool, ensuring nobody, including financial institutions, government agencies, or network operators, can discern the origin of registrations.

Both Verified.Me and Government Sign-In by Verified.Me are provided by interbank network expert Interac under an exclusive Canadian licensing agreement.

“We envisage a global and reusable digital identity framework which will underpin a new trust layer for the internet. It’s clear that digital identity is the critical enabler for many digital services and SecureKey’s success reflects the growing demand for this from consumers,” said Ondrej Vlcek, Avast CEO.

“SecureKey is highly complementary to Avast’s prior work in Identity and together we will take our offer to the next level, accelerating innovation and working to establish a user-focused, global approach that aligns user, business, and government propositions. We are committed to developing offerings that will be fully inclusive for everyone, regardless of their own circumstances.”

The Avast-SecureKey deal is anticipated to close by April and the general availability of SecureKey-based products is scheduled for Q2 2022.

“The maturity of the SecureKey hybrid federation, bank ID, and decentralised technology suite, and history of strong operational delivery in Canada for discerning financial services and government customers & partners, positions Avast for geographic expansion,” said Charles Walton, general manager and SVP of identity at Avast.

“As the European community is investing in public-private sector digital identity infrastructure in 2022 and beyond, we see Avast well positioned as a collaborative provider of digital trust services for people, digital businesses and government.”

“Success for us is where digital identity becomes simple, user-centric and portable, and can enable a more trustworthy digital experience and deeper online engagement benefiting both people and business,” added Walton.

