AV, IT and document solutions event to demo the latest digital technology to enable dynamic working

Work is changing; where we do it and how. Many companies are increasingly moving away from having traditional fixed meetings to a more dynamic approach. More people are working remotely than ever before, or they are meeting in non-traditional work spaces that might not necessarily even be an office.

Often, they are collaborating on projects together with colleagues in other locations. The challenge for companies to overcome is to enable this dynamic model of working among groups of people. How easily can a staff member sit down at their laptop and transfer their presentation onto a nearby screen, while conferencing with others? How can they share information and ideas or update documents on the fly, to ensure maximum productivity even when teams are physically dispersed?

The new way of working – not to mention the digitally-savvy expectations of new arrivals to the workforce – demands that collaboration needs to be a smooth and seamless process. Some of us remember how it used to take 10 or more steps to set up a video conferencing link, with technical support needed from an IT specialist to get it all working. Today, if there is too much friction to enable a flexible meeting, then it won’t work.

Companies and workers have the choice of many different conferencing and collaboration tools like Skype or Zoom to help them. When it comes to incorporating screens and displays into their meeting, it is essential for them to have an open platform that enables them to transfer whatever they want to show on a screen, or to share it with people in other off-site locations.

To help the audio-visual channel guide their customers in this new world of work, Square One is hosting ‘Technology Ireland’, a one-day AV, IT and document solutions event on Thursday 23 May at the Citywest Hotel from 9am to 4pm. The event is aimed at traditional IT integrators, audio-visual specialists, managed service providers serving sectors such as corporate sector, hotels and leisure, or education.

‘Technology Ireland’ will feature the latest large format, LED and interactive displays, along with projectors, digital signage, video over IP and huddle space solutions. A broad range of leading manufacturers including Samsung, Sony, NEC, and Mersive will demo how their technology integrates with the way that people are working today.

Attendees will be able to talk to specialists from all of our roster of manufacturers, who will be available throughout the day to insight and knowledge, as well as discussing any specific installation needs or requirements.

The event will also look behind the trend of moving video to IP over traditional networks, and how to get the maximum benefit from the latest digital signage solutions whose content can be easily updated multiple times during the day. This lets businesses use the screens throughout their building to show directions to visitors for an event, or to notify staff about an all-hands meeting.

When change happens, it’s best to be ready. ‘Technology Ireland’ will help AV and IT integrators to prepare for disruption.

The event is free to attend. To find out more details and to register online, visit our news section on www.squareone.ie.

