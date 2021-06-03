Auxilion to create 110 new jobs

New roles will span divisions such as networking, consulting and managed services Print Print Trade

Auxilion plans to create 110 new jobs over the next three years. The announcement comes as the provider of digitally transformative IT services and solutions said its revenue is set to increase from €40 million to €60 million during that period.

Headquartered in Dublin, Auxilion provides a range of digital, cloud and IT services, including consulting and managed services. Backed by one of the largest project management teams in the country, it delivers programmes for public and private organisations throughout Ireland and, increasingly, the UK.

The new positions will primarily be based in Dublin and Belfast, with some focused on driving the firm’s growth in the UK. The company will be hiring for a wide range of technical roles, as well as project and programme managers, across a number of its business divisions including networking, digital workplace, consulting and managed services.

advertisement





Additions to the team will help support and drive the company’s large scale digital transformation projects for its expanding customer base.

With an increased focus on digital services implementation and support, the firm expects increasing demand for consultancy, project management, end user computing, governance and managed services over the coming months and years. It also expects its reseller business to expand significantly during this time.

“The pandemic increased the roll-out of digital transformation and IT change management projects, whilst accelerating the innovation strategies of many organisations,” said Philip Maguire, founder and CEO, Auxilion. “However, as these were implemented incredibly quickly, the long-term planning and procedural governance were lacking. Organisations therefore need to review and re-engineer their approaches to ensure they support business objectives going forward.

“At Auxilion, we made the decision to look at our resources and realign our focus to capitalise on the company’s strengths and drive growth. This includes building ‘digital thinking’ into every part of our organisation and what we do for our customers. We’re growing the team and investing in the business to enable our transformation as we look to become the leading digital services provider on the island of Ireland, while simultaneously fuelling our expansion in the UK.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?