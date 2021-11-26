Auxilion launches Modern Workplace Division with €2m investment

Division will serve as cornerstone of Auxilion’s R&D and SaaS offering Print Print Trade

Auxilion has launched its ‘Auxilion Modern Workplace’ division with a €2 million investment. Through this new division, which is headquartered in Dublin, the provider of digitally transformative IT services and solutions plans to build out its portfolio of cloud, business enablement and governance solutions to innovate for customers, support the modern workplace and empower workforces.

These products and services – developed to enable greater agility, efficiency, and productivity for organisations – will be underpinned by technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Azure. They will also help business customers to streamline operations and be more compliant by enhancing visibility and security.

Auxilion’s Modern Workplace will also serve as the cornerstone of the company’s research & development (R&D), product development and go-to-market engine for its newer software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

advertisement





The investment has largely been driven by significant customer and market demand for long-term solutions to address new governance, collaboration, and productivity challenges as a result of long-term remote and hybrid working strategies.

Auxilion expects further demand for such services across the board as all industries adapt to the hybrid work approach. However, it anticipates that certain sectors such as healthcare and financial services will serve as major growth areas due to the increased level of governance and compliance required therein.

Heading up Auxilion’s Modern Workplace will be Donal Sullivan, CTO for Auxilion, and a team of workplace technologists and digital transformation consultants. The investment in the division is key to the long-term growth plans of the business. Earlier this year, it announced that it was creating 110 jobs and planning to generate €60 million in revenue by 2024.

“Today, the very future of working has become the existential question for employers across the world,” said CEO, Philip Maguire. “Companies are deliberating, debating and validating ways to support employee enablement and engagement, while staying focused on business process performance in this hyper-accelerated hybrid work environment.

“It’s therefore critical that businesses understand the preferred employee experience for the future and are clear about what type of hybrid or flexible work environment is required to support the business strategy. Ultimately, they need to develop a technology roadmap to align business needs and employee expectations. Our significant investment in our Modern Workplace offering will give businesses the means to both drive process efficiency and foster greater collaboration.”

“One of the long-lasting impacts of Covid-19 will be how it demystified and disproved many of the misconceptions about how employees could work,” said Donal Sullivan, CTO, Auxilion. “Necessity being the mother of invention, lockdown saw businesses and employees find new ways of working effectively. Whether companies bring employees back to the office, allow working from home permanently or adopt a blended approach, the genie is out of the bottle.

“However, businesses need to be prepared. In order to embrace these new work practices, organisations need to equip themselves to handle the long-term proliferation of dispersed teams, blended work environments, increased collaboration demands, complex security requirements and communications challenges. That is why we are launching the Auxilion Modern Workplace – to provide the technologies, training, people and support to empower enterprises to embrace this new working reality, without sacrificing governance, control, process and oversight.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?