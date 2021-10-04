Auxilion, HPE quiz IT pros on hybrid cloud strategy

New study looks towards adoption, suitability and implementation

PE and Auxilion are asking IT professionals for their experiences and opinions of hybrid cloud in an online survey.

A recent survey from Auxilion conducted by Censuswide found that 82% of respondents wanted a hybrid work policy when working restrictions lift. As more offices return to a new normal where staff working some days on-site and some from home, IT departments are having to adapt to these demands by updating their infrastructure and policies to accordingly.

This latest study looks at what stage businesses are in their cloud journey, which applications are best suited to the cloud and where responsibility lies in delivering a successful implementation.

To participate click here.

Respondents will receive a €10 Just Eat voucher on completing the survey.