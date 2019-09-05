Automation: AI’s ‘low hanging fruit’

While some analysts might refer to robotic process automation (RPA) as the “low hanging fruit of the AI tree”, others see it as a critical step in understanding how automation can help drive accuracy, efficiency and growth.

Far from disparaging, according to Daniel Newman, principal analyst of Futurum Research, RPA is “the foundation of the AI spectrum—the very basis from which every other advancement grows”.

Newman says that RPA “drives digitisation”.

“It’s the technology that allows payroll, invoicing, and other basic business processes to be seamlessly integrated throughout the enterprise.”

He cites the example of digital marketing, arguing “you can’t automate email marketing campaigns until you digitize your customer records. Until those basic functions go digital, it’s impossible for larger AI processes to take shape. Think of it as the “first step” to AI development.”

Newman further cites a Forbes article which suggest that RPA will be nearly universal by 2022.

However, the implementation of RPA and its associated technologies can require some adjustment to more traditional enterprise architectures, not to mention the systems and control needed to get the best from them. It has even been proposed that RPA and AI-driven automation will prompt the development of new business models which will require new IT architectures.

TechCentral Reporters