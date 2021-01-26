Autodesk to supply Construction Cloud space at TU Dublin centre of excellence

Design software developer lends support to €22m project

Autodesk is lending its support to Ireland’s first Centre of Excellence for Construction Education Research, Enterprise, & Innovation will be located at TU Dublin. Construction on the €22 million project is due to begin in late 2021.

Through this partnership, Autodesk will develop a designated space in the new centre where the global multinational will provide multi-disciplinary learning and training to TU Dublin staff and students through free access to the Autodesk Construction Cloud, its construction management platform.

Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions at Autodesk, said: “Construction is rapidly changing, with thousands of jobs set to be created over the next 10 years – some of which don’t even exist today. The future of design and construction will require all project stakeholders to adopt new methodologies and skills to thrive in this era of automation and digitisation. It is critical the industry has consistent access to skilled talent, who will also act as enablers for technology adoption. Together with distinguished academic teaching and industry contribution, TU Dublin is paving the way and laying the foundations for the next generation of graduates to take up a career in this thriving industry.”

Commenting on the educational and training opportunities that will be available at Design and Construct, Director and Dean of the College of Engineering and Built Environment at TU Dublin, Dr Avril Behan said: “TU Dublin combines AEC disciplines within a single facility to provide students with hands-on experience of the entire construction lifecycle, from planning through design and build to operation and end-of-life or renovation. Graduates are equipped with advanced knowledge of the technologies available in Construction, enabling them to become catalysts for the adoption of digital tools in the industry. TU Dublin was the first Irish University to launch a BSc (Hons) in Digital Construction (BIM), and has been actively educating and re-skilling industry professionals for over 100 years through full and part-time programmes and apprenticeships across all AEC disciplines.”

TU Dublin’s portfolio focuses on delivering market-ready graduates who add immediate value to their employers. In addition to providing Ireland’s broadest range of construction-related programmes, TU Dublin is also active in education, research, and industry engagement across the sectors of Arts & Tourism, Business, Humanities, Sciences & Health.

As part of the new partnership with TU Dublin, Autodesk Dublin employees will benefit from additional opportunities for educational and professional development through taking courses at the university. Autodesk also plans to host international customers at the centre to experience Ireland’s leading approach to education and construction.

Martin Gurren, site leader, Autodesk Dublin, said: “This partnership reinforces Autodesk’s longstanding relationship with TU Dublin, equipping the next generation of professionals with the tools needed to adapt in a rapidly changing industry. The industry and academia collaboration ensures a pipeline of skilled and talented graduates from our third level institutions.

“This development will help to drive performance in the Irish construction sector through talent and technology – two major components of success for the industry as we look towards achieving the Government’s Ireland 2040 plan.”

The company recently announced a new set of products for the Autodesk Construction Cloud that further connects data, workflows and teams throughout the entire building lifecycle, from design to operations.

Autodesk’s flagship products have been used to design some of Ireland’s most iconic buildings, including the Guinness Storehouse, the Central Bank of Ireland, the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and even Dublin’s Spire.

TechCentral Reporters