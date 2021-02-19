Australia v Facebook
The social network flexes its muscles and how augmented reality is helping the construction industry
19 February 2021 | 0
On this week’s show Facebook shuts down Australia’s media, with predictable results; Perseverence lands on Mars; why now is a good time to invest in Dogecoin; and Mark GIllett from PM Group takes us through a project using augmented reality to build data centres.
