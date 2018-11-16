Aurora Telecom invest €35m in dark fibre network

Planned connection to join Cork and Dublin

Aurora Telecom, part of Gas Networks Ireland, has begun works on the final portion of a second Dublin to Cork fibre optic link.

The project is part of a €35m investment plan by Aurora to expand its dark fibre infrastructure in Ireland. Scheduled for completion by Q3 2019, the new section of network serving Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Kildare will open up new regional job creation opportunities from both Irish and International investments.

Dark Fibre is essentially optical fibre infrastructure that is not in use. For example, a data centre or broadband operator can choose to lease unused (‘dark’) strands of fibre optic cable to create their own privately-operated optical fibre network rather than just leasing bandwidth. This network is separate from the main network and is controlled by the client rather than the network provider.

Aurora Telecom owns and operates an extensive national backhaul fibre network. The network links Dublin to Galway via Athlone and Mullingar and to Cork City via Ennis, Shannon and Limerick.

The national network extends into Co Mayo and will connect Cork to Dublin via Waterford and Carlow.

Aurora operates the most modern dark fibre infrastructure in Ireland and has been the partner of choice for providers establishing sub-sea transatlantic fibre connectivity. Along with a national network, Aurora operates an extensive Metropolitan Area Network or MAN in the Dublin area.

Denis O’Sullivan, managing director, Gas Networks Ireland, said: “The completion of this additional Dublin to Cork link will be a major step forward in terms of Ireland’s connectivity. Not only will it create opportunity for businesses in those cities, but it will strengthen the resilience of the entirety of our dark fibre network.”

TechCentral Reporters