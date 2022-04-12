Atlassian needs two weeks to fix cloud outage Incident still ongoing after seven days Pro

Atlassian’s cloud outage that began on 5 April is set to last for another two weeks.

The collaboration software provider experienced an outage of its Jira and Confluence products starting 5 April. Although the problem didn’t affect all customers, it came at an awkward time as the company was hosting its Team ‘22 event in Las Vegas last week, an event where it shows off new products.

In a statement shared widely with the media and customers, Atlassian has now said that while it is beginning to bring some customers back online, it estimates the rebuilding effort to last up to two more weeks.

advertisement





The company told IT Pro that as part of scheduled maintenance on selected cloud products, its team ran a script to delete legacy data. The data was from a deprecated service that had been moved into the core datastore of its products. Instead of deleting the legacy data, the script erroneously deleted sites, and all associated products for those sites including connected products, users, and third party applications.

The company added that it maintains extensive backup and recovery systems, and there has been no data loss for customers that have been restored to date. The incident wasn’t the result of a cyber attack and there has been no unauthorised access to customer data, it confirmed.

“We know this outage is unacceptable and we are fully committed to resolving this,” an Atlassian spokesperson said. “Our global engineering teams are working around the clock to achieve full and safe restoration for our approximately 400 impacted customers and they are continuing to make progress on this incident.

“At this time, we have rebuilt functionality for over 35% of the users who are impacted by the service outage. We know we are letting our customers down right now and we are doing everything in our power to prevent future reoccurrence.”

The 400 impacted customers impacted by the outage represent around .18% of the company’s 226,000 customers. The two weeks estimated time to repair the company’s systems is also longer than the less than six hours promised by Atlassian for Tier 1 services like Jira and Confluence for service restoration in the event of a disaster.

Currently, there are still active incidents with Jira Software, Jira Service Management, Jira Work Management, Confluence, Opsgenie, Statuspage, Atlassian Access, and Atlassian Developers, according to the company’s status page hub. Jira is a software issue tracking product, while Confluence is a corporate wiki. Opsgenie is an alerting and incident response tool and Atlassian Access is an identity and access management service.

The outage comes after Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO, revealed in October 2020 that the company will stop selling licences for on-premises products from February 2021 and will discontinue support three years after, on 2 February 2024. The company is aiming to discontinue its server products and move its products and services to the cloud.

© Dennis Publishing