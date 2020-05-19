Athlone IT, The NPD Group collaborate on €1m AI Lab

Partnership to create 10 jobs, cements US company's local ties

Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) and The NPD Group are collaborating on a €1 million research technology lab to develop, test and optimise artificial intelligence strategies for real-time market analysis.

“Our close working relationship with The NPD Group has given us a practical insight into the kinds of technical challenges faced by multinational market analysis companies,” said Dr Enda Fallon, head of the Dept of Computer & Software Engineering, AIT.

According to Dr Fallon, who is also the founder of the Software Research Institute at Athlone Institute of Technology, such collaborations create “rich opportunities” for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“The presence of Athlone Institute of Technology was a major factor in our decision to locate in Athlone in 2010,” said Dermot Ainsworth, general manager of The NPD Group, Athlone. “The results of our collaboration have shown just how productive such a collaboration can be.”

Welcoming the formation of the ICT research lab, Dr Sean Lyons, Dean of Faculty of Engineering & Informatics at AIT, said: “We have a demonstrated track record of engagement with industry and this collaboration serves to further illustrate what can be achieved through our close links with local companies.”

The lab is expected to employ 10 staff and PhD students.

TechCentral Reporters