Asystec achieves VMware Network Virtualisation Master Services competency

Asystec can help companies provide a secure and efficient foundation for hybrid cloud environments, says Lorne Chedzey Print Print Trade

Asystec is one of the leading ICT service providers in Ireland, holding principal partner status with VMWare; the highest partner status available to the VMware partner community. The company recently announced that it achieved the VMware Master Service Competency for Network virtualisation. Asystec is the only company in Ireland that holds this competency.

The VMware Network Virtualization Master Service Competency demonstrates the delivery expertise and experience in assessing, designing, deploying, and optimising VMware NSX network virtualisation solutions. This competency complements Asystec’s managed service and resource augmentation capabilities within the VMware software-defined Datacentre realm.

With the VMware virtual cloud networking and intrinsic security portfolio, Asystec can help companies provide a secure and efficient foundation for hybrid cloud environments. Whether an organisation wants to harness the automated deployment of layer 2-7 services in software, or benefit from the granular intrinsic security that comes with NSX Advanced Threat Prevention, Asystec can find the right solution. And with offices in both the UK and the US, Asystec can service these regions as well.

Asystec has already achieved VMware Master Services Competency in Datacentre virtualisation. This Network Virtualisation Master Services Competency builds upon that foundation to maintain its position as the country’s most competent VMware services partner.

Lorne Chedzey, head of cloud and infrastructure solutions at Asystec, said: “We have managed to become the largest VMware partner in Ireland based on license revenue for four years running due to our ability to help our customers innovate and transform constantly. VMware’s network virtualisation platform enables our customers to tackle the complexity of fine-grained security in a modern software-defined way, driving efficiency and building a foundation for a hybrid cloud operating model.”

He also added: “Coming up next for Asystec, we shift our focus towards attaining the VMWare Cloud Foundation and the VMware Modern Application Master services competency. We plan on having both of these completed in 2021.”

Asystec specialises in providing transformational and innovative hybrid cloud solutions for enterprise organisations. The company takes its customers on a journey from assessment through to operationalisation, which was recognised as a winning methodology based on the receipt of VMWare’s UK & Ireland Transformational Partner of the year award in 2020.

Please contact info@asystec.ie to find innovative ways to build a secure foundation for the hybrid cloud.