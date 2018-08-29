New capabilities for VMware Cloud on AWS

Benefits involve a reduced cost of entry for smaller production workloads Print Print Pro

As VMware Cloud on AWS goes live across Asia Pacific, having added Europe in May, new features of the fifth major release of the platform have been revealed.

Such benefits involve a reduced cost of entry for smaller production workloads; accelerating the migration of applications without any adjustment, change or downtime; and addressing key challenges in enterprise application licensing.

VMware has reduced the entry price for VMware Cloud on AWS by 50% along with offering a smaller three-host minimum SDDC configuration as a starting point for production workloads.

For a limited time, VMware will offer the three-host for the same cost as a two-host configuration, previously the smallest option for customers was a four-host cluster.

With new custom CPU core count capabilities, customers will be able to specify just the number of CPU cores they need, reducing the cost of running mission-critical applications that are licensed per CPU core.

With VM-Host Affinity, customers will be able to pin workloads to a specific host group to support licensing requirements, according to Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president of cloud platforms at VMware.

“One thing we heard from customers is that they were looking for help in how to better align their enterprise application spend with the actual resources they’re using,” Lohmeyer said.

“Our new capability will allow customers to specify the exact number of cores they need for that application, and therefore, they only have to pay for license costs for the cores they’re using in that application — really right sizing their spend on what the application needs.

“This gives them more flexibility and control and helps them optimise not only the cost of their infrastructure from VMware and AWS, but also the cost of the workloads on top.”

IDG News Service