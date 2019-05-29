ASG to establish offices in Waterford and Sligo

Allstate Sales Group (ASG), a provider of engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry is to create 200 jobs across software development and CAD support centres in Waterford and Sligo. The new roles will include a range of technical and office professionals, including software developers, CAD/ARC-GIS technicians, management, administrative support staff and HR staff and will be filled over the course of three years.

The investment is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland and marks the company’s first expansion beyond the US.

Headquartered in New Jersey, ASG was founded in 2008 and employs some 700 people. Its services provided include planning, designing, mapping and building the pathways that telecom service providers require to connect new voice and data customers.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to develop, work, and grow our international capabilities in Ireland,” said ASG president and CEO Antony Tepedino. “Our industry, telecommunications, has never been so vibrant; there is no better place to launch our European expansion than Ireland. Ireland provides a wonderful platform to achieve our goals. Its diverse community, business climate, and people will allow ASG to develop and grow. The IDA has laid the groundwork and the response is amazing. We look forward to many years of success in Ireland.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “Attracting investment into regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland and the fact that this company is establishing operations in not one, but two regional locations is terrific, spreading the benefit of the 100 jobs being created in each area across the South East and North West Regions.

“ASG is a welcome addition to the Engineering and Industrial Technologies space and will be an excellent reference seller for other companies considering locating here. I wish David and his team every success with their new Irish operations.”

ASG’s director of European operations David Olden, said: “The question I get asked most often is why Sligo & Waterford….the answer is simple: “it’s the people”.

“I believe both locations are on the cusp of major growth and I am delighted that ASG are now part of that development. I look forward to building a brand and culture that people can identify with and want to be part of.”

TechCentral Reporters