Asavie Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Collaboration improves end-to-end secure mobile experience for workforces

Dublin-based enterprise mobility specialist Asavie has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

Asavie ensures that business customers can adopt a unified, multi-layer approach to mobile security in order to govern the work experience of their mobile workforces. Asavie Moda extends Microsoft Intune’s governance and compliance policies into the network layer to protect all data in transit to and from mobile devices.

The combination of Asavie Moda’s network layer security controls with Microsoft Intune’s endpoint device management provides a multi-layer solution to secure and manage the mobile workforce across a range of smartphones, tablets and field-force mobile devices. Asavie Moda’s unique network layer vantage point ensures enterprises gain full visibility and control of all data in transit, enabling the protection, compliance and governance of all traffic at the network layer.

“As a pioneer of secure network-based mobile connectivity, Asavie are delighted to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, and help organisations to ensure they have the tools they need to defend against increasingly sophisticated threats in a hyper-connected digital world,” said Mick Higgins, SVP of product at Asavie.

“It is critical that enterprises have the right visibility and control of data in transit to and from mobile endpoints in order to fully to embrace digital transformation. Global organisations can now extend the enforcement of their policy controls to these mobile assets, thereby helping to reduce their exposure to cyber threats and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.”

“We welcome Asavie’s expertise and innovation into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. Together we are working to protect the secure connectivity experience of the mobile workforce” said Ryan McGee, director of product marketing for security at Microsoft Corp.”

Asavie is ISO27001 certified and counts AWS, Dell, IBM, Singtel, Telefonica and Vodafone among its technology partners.

TechCentral Reporters