Asavie, 128 Technology partner to extend mobile security

128T Networking Platform, leveraging Asavie SD Edge, extends Session Smart routing to cellular endpoints without the need for clients

A new partnership between enterprise mobility and IoT security and service provider Asavie and 128 Technology will see the 128T Networking Platform to leverage the Asavie SD Edge mobility service, to provide enterprises with simplified, improved security performance and cost-savings. The partnership will allow enterprise users to achieve seamless, end-to-end virtualised network visibility and control across physical branches and mobile users.

In a time of increased need for both availability of services, and security, the collaboration enables enterprises to unify network policies across wired and wireless networks, reducing configuration complexities, improving security and generating cost-saving efficiencies.

“The need to support remote workers has never been greater, yet traditional approaches for supporting a distributed workforce have been insecure, complex and cost-prohibitive,” said Andy Ory, CEO, 128 Technology. “Through our partnership with Asavie, we are providing enterprises with a secure, seamless and consistent solution for ensuring the highest levels of data integrity and employee productivity, wherever they are located.”

“Our partnership with 128 Technology software,” said Asavie CEO, Ralph Shaw, “will allow service providers to address the growing demand from enterprise and public sector customers for highly scalable secure remote working services. By automating the delivery of secure and policy-driven enterprise-wide SD-WAN services, without the need for VPN clients, Asavie and 128 Technology are helping service providers innovate and differentiate the business value they offer.”

According to the partners, the lightweight, secure and scalable tunnel-free SD-WAN service from 128 Technology provides a scalable means to implement SD-WAN for fixed-line networks in contrast to overlay-based SD-WAN services.

With Asavie SD Edge, the 128T Networking Platform extends the benefits of tunnel-free SD-WAN to mobile and IoT endpoints. The combined offering, say the partners, provides IT managers with an holistic view of fixed and wireless IP routing, with unified policy management and controls for fixed office-based and remote mobile assets.

TechCentral Reporters