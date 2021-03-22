Arrow Electronics signs pan-European distribution agreement with Secureworks

Deal promises Arrow customers a streamlined way to meet growing demand for cybersecurity needs

Arrow Electronics has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with cybersecurity company Secureworks to offer scalable, complementary security solutions to the European channel.

The collaboration between Arrow and Secureworks intends to deliver the ability of businesses to digitise, and to do so securely. As a software-driven security solutions leader, Secureworks will provide Arrow with a streamlined way to meet growing customer demand for cybersecurity.

The products and services available through the new distribution agreement include Secureworks Taegis XDR (Extended Detection and Response), Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR, and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer, for proactive and emergency incident response.

Alexis Brabant, vice president sales of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said: “With a large network of leading manufacturers and service providers, Arrow can deliver a broad range of solutions to cover the entire technology ecosystem. The threat of cyberattacks has never been bigger, and Arrow welcomes working with Secureworks to offer a solution that enables customers to focus on scaling their business whilst having the knowledge that their security can scale as rapidly to protect their data from attack.”

