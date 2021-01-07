Arrow brings 8th Sensus identity management solution to channel customers

Distributor adds machine learning to remote working toolkit

Arrow Electronics has entered into an exclusive Irish distribution agreement with AI security company 8th Sensus. Under the deal Arrow will offer channel customers 8th Sensus’ next-generation identity access management software Eve.

Eve uses patented machine learning to bond endpoint assets to authorised users. It gives customers the ability to completely remove passwords, pins, tokens, complicated hardware and recovery procedures by using a customer’s unique behaviours.

Arrow adds 8th Sensus to its solutions portfolio that is designed to help businesses to work from home, grow faster, operate efficiently and transform in a dynamic market.

“This agreement combines 8th Sensus’s innovative approach to next-generation identity access management with Arrow’s already strong portfolio and strength in the channel. Eve software offers value to our customers and will enable them to secure their end point devices and protect the data on the screen at all times,” said Mark McHale (pictured), vice president sales of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, North-West EMEA.

Kevin McNamara, CEO and founder of 8th Sensus said: “This agreement enables Arrow and 8th Sensus to bring the benefits of next-generation identity access management to businesses in Ireland. This technology is especially needed during the current unprecedented situation and will continue to be beneficial once we enter the new normality providing customers with innovative and trend-setting technology.”

TechCentral Reporters