Arkphire secures investment from Bregal Milestone’s €400m pan-European fund

CEO Naylor, management team to stay on Print Print Trade

Arkphire has secured investment from Bregal Milestone’s new €400 million pan-European fund. Typical commitments from Bregal Milestone range from €20 million to €60 million.

Bregal Milestone will partner with Arkphire co-founder and CEO Paschal Naylor and the current management team to improve its market position in client services, network services, IT procurement, data centre and managed services.

Over the past four years, Arkphire has grown turnover from €20 million to more than €90 million.

Headquartered in Dublin, Arkphire is a multi-award winner, including being listed as one of Ireland’s best managed (Deloitte Best Managed Companies: 2017, 2018) and fastest growing companies (Deloitte: Fast 500 EMEA 2018, Technology Fast 50 Ireland 2017, FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2018).

“Arkphire was seeking a long-term partner who shared our entrepreneurial values,” said Naylor. “We are truly excited to be working with Bregal Milestone, an investor with strong sector expertise and a global network of industry contacts to help us drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

Cyrus Shey, managing partner, Bregal Milestone, said: “Arkphire boasts longstanding relationships with a blue-chip portfolio of global technology customers and enjoys unrivalled reputation as a reliable and customer-focused innovation partner. We look forward to working with Paschal and his team in partnership to further drive growth opportunities, both organically and through M&A.”

Arkphire currently employs over 90 people across its various divisions.

TechCentral Reporters