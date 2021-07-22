Arkphire inks deal with Truce Software to enhance mobile device management

Truce will serve as a key component of Arkphire's fully managed Device-as-a-Service offering

Arkphire has partnered with contextual mobility management solutions provider Truce Software to enhance its mobile device management.

Truce will serve as a key component of Arkphire’s fully managed Device-as-a-Service offering. Arkphire is a full-service mobility management provider and is a global scale Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller. The company, which is headquartered in Ireland, serves customers internationally across more than 90 countries.

Arkphire’s Device-as-a-Service offering allows employees to use their desired mobile device at work, while the business can procure, deploy, and support that device, adding transparency and security that would not otherwise be there. Truce’s solution layers on the contextualisation needed for employers to adjust device permissions based on each individual employee’s environment and how it changes throughout a shift. Those adjustments happen automatically and in real time based on the employer’s mobile device policy.

“Mobilising the workforce has become a critical element of successful digital transformation and one that businesses are turning to as a strategic lever for growth,” said Joe Boyle, CEO, Truce. “The ‘traditional workspace’ is no longer a reality. With Arkphire, we’re providing a way for companies to bring the digital workspace to life through advanced mobility, giving people the power to work the way they want, where they want and when they want without the business having to sacrifice security.”

“The enterprise is realising that mobile devices have a critical role to play in enabling workers to be productive,” said Alan Lanigan, head of Arkphire’s Apple Practice. “With our Truce partnership, we’re adding contextual mobility management into Device-as-a-Service that enables them to dynamically enforce mobile policies. This ensures employees have the right functionality at the right time to do their jobs while keeping apps and alerts that don’t pertain to work temporarily at bay.”

The partnership builds on both organisations’ existing work with JAMF, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management. The combination of best-in-class mobile device management from JAMF, contextual mobility management from Truce and enterprise-scale iPhone deployment from Arkphire gives businesses a fully managed, secure, and cost-effective enterprise mobility solution.

