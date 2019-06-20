Arkphire goes west in search of new talent

Fifteen jobs of be filled at Mayo office

IT solutions and managed services company Arkphire is to increase its headcount in Castlebar, Co Mayo, from 12 to 27.

The expansion represents an investment of more than €1.7 million over two years and follows last year’s acquisition of enterprise cloud service provider CloudStrong.

As part of a recruitment drive, Arkphire is hiring for a variety of roles including digital transformation consultants, cloud engineers, data analysts, support desk engineers and marketing.

To attract new talent into the business, Arkphire has also launched its Cloud Acceleration Internship Program, designed to facilitate apprenticeship type training and development for people who are looking to fast-track a career in this growth industry and who may not have already taken the traditional route through specific third level training and qualifications.

“The new investment in recruitment will provide Arkphire with the ability to do more for our customers by expanding our cloud service portfolio so we can support them in accelerating their journey to the cloud across all of the major public cloud platforms covering Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

“Now more than ever businesses are investing in cloud technologies, with market research showing that over a quarter of IT budgets go to cloud services,” said Paschal Naylor, CEO, Arkphire.

Arkphire’s customer include TG4, Portwest, Boston Scientific and TopFlight.

TechCentral Reporters