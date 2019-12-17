Arkphire acquires Trilogy Technologies

Managed service specialist adds to tech procurement and service provider's capabilities

Arkphire has acquired Trilogy Technologies Group to create what has been characterised as “the largest and fastest growing Irish headquartered IT procurement and IT managed services business.”

The independent ICT managed service provider Trilogy and the IT procurement and services company, Arkphire, will remain distinct initially, said an announcement, with the respective senior management teams remaining in place, but Trilogy’ co-founder and managing director, Edel Creely, will join the Arkphire board.

According to the announcement, the newly enlarged group will have combined revenues of around €150 million, employing 220 people.

A spokes person for Arkphire told TechPro, that each company will be offering their respective clients the benefits of the extended portfolio of services and enhanced enterprise capabilities from the newly enlarged business. The newly enlarged group has the ability to offer customers extended

enterprise capabilities across the full spectrum of IT services covering IT

procurement, managed IT services, cloud services, cyber security and workspace

virtualisation.

Further strategic operational reviews will be planned to further enhance the overall brand proposition and opportunities, said the spokesperson, for more effective integration of the offering across the wider group. A timetable for this phase is not yet confirmed.

“This development is a positive step for both Arkphire and Trilogy Technologies, which together have a shared ambition to continue to scale both in Ireland and internationally and to respond to the needs of the market with a stronger, more comprehensive IT services offering from our combined resources.

“Trilogy Technologies is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded ICT Managed Services companies with a great management team, customer base and a service portfolio covering managed ICT services, cloud and cyber security that complements Arkphire’s suite of services,” said Paschal Naylor, CEO at Arkphire.

“Today’s acquisition strengthens and deepens our people and leadership resources to deliver critical scale for the business. Supported by our strategic investor in Bregal Milestone, we are confident that Arkphire can maintain our growth trajectory for the business as a whole, both organically and through further acquisition activity as and when appropriate.”

Both companies have experienced market success in recent years. In 2018, Trilogy expanded its managed security services with its Zinopy acquisition, and taking 2019 ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Tech Excellence Awards. Trilogy then joined Arkphire in the 2019 Fast 50 list from Deloitte.

“We are delighted to join the team at Arkphire at this particular time in our evolution,” said Creely. “The move will accelerate our ambition to invest and scale the business where our combined capabilities will allow us to exploit new opportunities to grow the business both in Ireland and internationally. For Trilogy, the acquisition provides a more compelling proposition for our customers, enabling us to offer extended enterprise capabilities across the full spectrum of IT services.”

TechCentral Reporters