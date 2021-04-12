Aran Biomedical announces 150 jobs for Galway Gaeltacht

One hundred and fifty new high-skill jobs in the Galway Gaeltacht have been announced by Aran Biomedical, a leading biomaterials manufacturer in the medical device sector.

An Údarás na Gaeltachta client company, Aran Biomedical, specialises in the custom design, development, and manufacturing of medical implants and in response to growing business demand has revealed plans to increase its workforce by 150 over three years with the creation of highly skilled jobs in production, engineering, quality and supply chain management.

In addition, the company is planning to treble its manufacturing capacity with the establishment of a new facility in An Spidéal, Co. Galway. It is anticipated that this development will be completed on a phase-by-phase basis, with full completion estimated by mid-2025.

Aran Biomedical (formerly Proxy Biomedical) has been located in An Spidéal since 2008 with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta and has continued to provide highly skilled employment in the Conamara Gaeltacht for the past 13 years. The company has developed a niche biomaterial product and has seen exponential development and expansion supporting over 120 jobs currently.

“The past 12 months have been significant for Aran, in that we have expanded our customer base and the number of staff on site to over 120, coupled with the official opening of our dedicated braiding centre in December,” said Peter Mulrooney CEO of Aran Biomedical. “We have continued to expand our customer base, and the new jobs and facility will allow us to meet our customers ever expanding supply needs in the biomedical textiles field. The support we have received from Údarás na Gaeltachta has been pivotal to our success since moving our manufacturing base to An Spidéal in 2008.”

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, CEO, Údarás na Gaeltachta said: “Údarás na Gaeltachta is delighted to welcome Aran Biomedical’s announcement of the expansion of facilities in An Spidéal, Co Galway and plans to create 150 highly skilled new jobs there over the next three years. The medical devices designed and produced by Aran Biomedical which are shipped all over the world show that Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas can provide businesses of all types with a perfect base from which to be connected with the world while enjoying world class worklife balance for their employees. The current and potential employment is hugely important to this area and it is hoped that its continued significant investment and high employment will continue in this Gaeltacht area.”

TechCentral Reporters

