Applications open for the .IE Digital Town Awards 2022 Total prize fund of €100,000 to be won across 14 categories

People and towns across Ireland are being called on to enter the second .IE Digital Town Awards. An initiative of .IE, the manager of Ireland’s online .ie address, the Awards will celebrate the digital achievements of local towns and citizens across the country.

Now open for applications, the .IE Digital Town Awards has a total prize fund of €100,000 across 14 categories to honour local towns and people that, through digital projects and innovation, have contributed to enhancements in areas such as e-health, digital tourism, community, education, and digital business.

Ten of the awards will be digital projects in the areas of education, tourism, health, business, and community, with a further four special awards recognising a digital changemaker, digital rising star, digital local hero, and an overall winner to be decided on by an independent judging panel.

The panel for this year’s special awards categories will be looking for digital leaders who show a genuine passion and ambition for their town or community, are self-motivated, and who apply digital thinking to problem solve with creative solutions and innovative ideas that ‘disrupt’ and enhance towns and communities for everyone’s benefit.

The digital local hero award will recognise the unsung heroes nominated by their peers for their tireless work on community-focused and digitally led initiatives that make a town or a group in the town better.

The winners and runners up will be announced at a gala awards ceremony taking place 8 June 2022.

Applications are open now and will close 25 March 2022.

TechCentral Reporters