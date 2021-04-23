Apple’s Spring Loaded surprise

Cupertino's iMac reveal causes a stir Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty gush over a wave of new Apple devices revealed at its Spring Loaded event. We also talk with NUI Galway’s Dr Justin Tonra about how Big Data can change our understanding of how we read, what we have been reading and why.

