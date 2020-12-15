Apple updates Shazam app with new interface, adds song ID beta on the Web

New interface is a big improvement and more closely resembles other Apple apps

It has been over two years since Apple purchased Shazam, and an interface overhaul has been long overdue.

On Monday, the Shazam app got its biggest update since the acquisition, completely overhauling the interface and improving sync.

Now, the Shazam website can identify songs, once you give it permission to use the microphone on your computer, phone, or tablet. It is a good way to quickly identify a song on a device you may not have downloaded the app onto yet.

The app now has a slide-up card on the main screen to more quickly access your past Shazams, and get back to the big Shazam button when browsing around. The search tap now has a card to access country and city charts, so you can see what is popular in hundreds of major cities.

Apple promises that syncing with Apple Music or Spotify is now more reliable, which addresses a frequent complaint. Your Shazams can also be synced with iCloud, so they will be in sync across devices and will persist even when you set up Shazam on a new device.

IDG News Service