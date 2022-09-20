Apple to release a fix for ‘shaky’ iPhone 14 camera flaw soon Users report shaky optical image stabilisation on the Pro Max model is causing hardware damage Life

IPhone 14 users are reporting camera faults on the new handset that appears to be affecting the device’s hardware.

The bug is being found by users of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most expensive model, and mainly affects the optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature which has a motor to prevent camera shake when capturing photos.

Opening the camera in certain apps, such as TikTok or Instagram, is causing the OIS motor to malfunction. Users have reported on various social media platforms that their handsets vibrate excessively, as a result, and that they can hear grinding sounds coming from within.

Apple is aware of the problem, according to MacRumors, which cites a spokesperson for the company. And, a fix is on its way but it appears the root cause is the camera’s software as the vibration doesn’t affect the phone’s built-in camera app. As such, users are being warned to limit their usage of any apps that trigger the bug to avoid permanent damage to their handsets.

The iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were launched in the middle of September and feature several new camera upgrades. The Pro Max version, which includes Apple’s new dynamic island notification feature, costs €1,489.

While it is likely that Apple will have a patch sent out soon, users might find their devices easily repairable should they incur hardware damage. According to iFixit, the 14 range is the most repairable handset on the market thanks to a complete internal redesign by Apple.

This fact was not mentioned during the launch of the handset, which led many to suggest it was not too dissimilar to the previous, iPhone 13. Upon taking the handset apart, iFixit discovered it could be opened from the front and the back. In a butterfly-like way, the phone opens with a midframe, accessible screen and removable rear glass. Apple has also used a less aggressive adhesive, according to iFixit, and just two screws on the back cover.