Apple reportedly planning all 5G iPhone line-up for 2022

Reported to begin selling a 5G compatible version of the iPhone SE Print Print Pro

All of Apple’s iPhones that are released next year will be 5G-capable, including the tech giant’s budget handset.

Apple will not introduce any new 4G models next year, according to Nikkei Asia. Instead, the company will begin selling a version of the iPhone SE, its cheapest handset, that will be 5G compatible.

The budget 5G iPhone is reportedly set to be released in the first half of 2022 and will contain Apple’s A15 processor while Qualcomm’s X60 modem chip will power its 5G connectivity. It will reportedly look like a refreshed version of the iPhone 8 and have a 4.7in LCD display.

advertisement





Sources also told the publication that Apple will not release an updated version of the iPhone Mini as the smartphone was not popular enough with consumers. Instead, a new version of the 6.7 inch iPhone Pro Max will be introduced.

Furthermore, Apple is said to have been preparing updated versions of other products for release in the second half of 2021, including MacBook Pros and a new version of AirPods. Mass production of the next iPhone is set to begin in August too, according to the report.

The last iPhone SE was released in 2020 which supported Wi-Fi 6 and cost under £500, making it the cheapest iPhone available. It packed Apple’s A13 processor, 3GB of RAM and a screen size of 4.7in.

Apple’s first iPhone with 5G was the iPhone 12 which was released in 2020, lagging behind its competitors which released 5G devices in 2019, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. It was rumoured the iPhone 12 could suffer from 5G coverage issues in the UK due to the lack of support for the 700Mhz band.

Despite this, Apple announced in March plans to create a major new chip lab in Munich as part of an £857 million investment in Germany over the next three years. The site was set to focus on 5G and future wireless technologies and develop modems for Apple products.

© Dennis Publishing

Professional Development for IT professionals

The mission of the Irish Computer Society is to advance, promote and represent the interests of ICT professionals in Ireland. Membership of the ICS typically reduces courses by 20%. Find out more