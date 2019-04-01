Apple admits AirPower is dead

Were you hoping that Apple would surprise us with a release of the AirPower wireless charging mat at some point in the coming days? Dash those hopes TechCrunch has reported that Apple has officially cancelled the project.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project,” said Apple hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio in a statement. “We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

AirPower was a multi-device charging mat that Apple announced in September 2017. Even recently you could find publicity photos showing how it could charge the Qi-compatible versions of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the new AirPods charging case all at once.

But over a year went by without an update from Apple, even though we once even saw printed references to AirPower in the instruction booklet for the iPhone XS Max. By September of last year, as AppleInsider reported, Apple had scrubbed all references to AirPower from its website.

Still, though, rumours that AirPower was coming never really went away. Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was even claiming that we’d see it within “the first half of the year”.

So why did Apple cancel it? In June last year, an executive at an Apple Partner told Bloomberg that it was probably difficult to make the mat because likely required overlapping charging coils. Indeed, rumours would occasionally slip out that Apple was having trouble keeping the multi-coil device from overheating in testing.

AirPower comes off like a product that was announced far too early. No doubt about it, this is a rare genuine fumble for Apple, which has a generally well-deserved reputation for releasing products that ‘just work’.

Considering that it has a slew of services on the way, let’s hope Apple has learned a valuable lesson.

