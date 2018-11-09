Aon’s Jennifer Cruise on data science and Samsung’s foldable phone

On the ground at the National Analytics Conference, and an underwhelming experience at the developer conference Print Print Radio

This week Niall visits the National Analytics Conference to meet with Jennifer Cruise, head of data science at Aon’s centre for innovation & analytics. Back in the studio Dusty is less than excited about Samsung’s foldable display.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.