Anuland brings IoT and AI to Irish farms with grass management technology

Intelligent grass growth technology uses sensors, AI, cameras Print Print Pro

At today’s National Ploughing Championships, AgTech start-up Anuland launched its systemised approach to grass management, Anuland FieldSense.

Anuland FieldSense helps farmers to reduce costs and achieve optimum grass cover. The intelligent grass growth technology uses a combination of sensors, artificial intelligence and cameras. It delivers data updates daily, to empower farmers to make better grass and farm management decisions. By automatically measuring grass growth and volume accurately, farmers can improve the accuracy of their forecasted yield and match it to their feed demand.

“Farmers know their land best, and when empowered with live automatically measured data from their own farm, they have the knowledge and expertise to truly maximise their returns,” said David McDonnell, director, Anuland. “Anuland FieldSense aims to change how farmers see their farm.”

The system includes a durable, all-weather monitoring station which houses a camera and sensors above and below the ground that monitor soil and crop characteristics. Its artificial intelligence technology uses algorithms and machine learning to interpret the data and images captured and deliver rich insights and recommended actions to an app on the farmer’s phone. It also helps to track fertiliser usage, to facilitate the optimum and sustainable use of fertiliser.

“Farmers are trying to improve their business by balancing their labour needs, minimising inputs and maximising outputs. The application of technology can help them adapt to the changes in agriculture and deliver the best returns from their land. With Anuland FieldSense, the information to make better grass management decisions is now available at their fingertips,” said McDonnell.

Anuland was established to help farmers to improve the precision and control of their farming practices.

TechCentral Reporters