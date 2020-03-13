Anomali and One Distribution join forces to meet cyberthreat intelligence demand

Threat intelligence offering to expand to Ireland and UK enterprises through strategic partnership

Anomali and One Distrubution have formed a partnership to deploy cyber threat intelligence offerings in Ireland and the UK.

Technology distributor One Distrubution intends to expand its One Intelligence suite of integrated solutions to include Anomali’s intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions.

“Organisations recognise that without a high level of visibility over cyber threats, there is no way to detect and respond to the constant attacks hitting their organisations,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali GM and SVP, EMEA. “We are excited to partner with One Distribution to open new, streamlined avenues for businesses to gain access to integrated cyber threat intelligence solutions that will help them to improve security and reduce risk.”

“Businesses in Europe are looking for new and innovative ways to respond to cyberattacks and are willing to invest in proven security solutions,” said John Dams, general manager, One Distribution. “Anomali brings a unique approach to improving defences that many Europe-based organisations are using to reduce risk across their environments. By expanding our product offering with Anomali, we expect to accelerate the adoption of cyber threat intelligence solutions across the region.”

TechCentral Reporters