Angular 10 will emphasise Ivy artefacts, polishing

Next version will likely focus on moving libraries from the View Engine compiler to Ivy Print Print Pro

With Angular 9 now available, the Google development team behind the TypeScript-based web development framework anticipate that the next release, Angular 10, will focus on Ivy artefacts.

The Ivy compiler and rendering pipeline, designed for faster compilation, smaller bundles, and improved debugging, became the default in Angular 9. With Angular 10, Google will likely emphasise switching libraries to shipping Ivy artefacts, said Stephen Fluin, developer advocate for Angular at Google. Currently, the project recommends shipping View Engine artefacts for compatibility.

Overall, Angular 10 is set to focus on polishing, community pull requests, and resolving issues. The release schedule for Angular 10 is still to be determined. Angular 9 has already begun shipping.

IDG News Service