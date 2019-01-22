Android Q details leaked
Details have emerged around the first build of Android Q via a leak, with some hints towards future features and functionality.
The leak was produced by the people over at XDA Developers who managed to get a developer build running on a Google Pixel 3 XL.
The leaks show a system-wide dark mode that tints apps a darker colour which joins a number of pre-existing Google apps that have already adopted the scheme.
The build also hints towards a desktop version of Android, which could allow users to dock their device and turn it into a functioning desktop – functionality that has been missing from Android for a while.
A revamp on privacy is also suggested which should allow users to customise the permissions on their device to a greater extent, locking off areas of their phones or turning off locations for specific apps.
There are a bunch more developer options that don’t yet have functionality, but do exist – a full reveal of Android Q is expected around the spring.
