Android Q details leaked

Next-gen mobile OS gets unexpected preview Print Print Life

Details have emerged around the first build of Android Q via a leak, with some hints towards future features and functionality.

The leak was produced by the people over at XDA Developers who managed to get a developer build running on a Google Pixel 3 XL.

The leaks show a system-wide dark mode that tints apps a darker colour which joins a number of pre-existing Google apps that have already adopted the scheme.

The build also hints towards a desktop version of Android, which could allow users to dock their device and turn it into a functioning desktop – functionality that has been missing from Android for a while.

A revamp on privacy is also suggested which should allow users to customise the permissions on their device to a greater extent, locking off areas of their phones or turning off locations for specific apps.

There are a bunch more developer options that don’t yet have functionality, but do exist – a full reveal of Android Q is expected around the spring.

IDG News Service