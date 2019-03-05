An Garda Síochána achieves the ‘Digital Edge’

2018 Tech Excellence award winners for mobile ACTIVE programme Print Print Pro

The Digital Edge Award is one of key awards at the annual Tech Excellence Awards, now in their nineteenth year.

This Award recognises an outstanding application of digital technology, combining mobility with connectivity, collaboration and communications, delivering enhanced business performance.

The winner of the award in 2018 was An Garda Síochána (AGS) for its ACTIVE mobility programme.

According to AGS, a major factor that constrained the force’s ability to effectively respond to incidents was a dependence on complex, paper based working practices.

“From an ICT viewpoint AGS members rely predominantly on station and/or office based PC technology. In the field, there is a huge reliance on Tetra Radios to get support,” said AGS.

To address these issues, AGS developed strategy called ACTIVE to provide better services to our members. ACTIVE stands for:

Accessible

Community Based

Transparent

Innovative

Visible

Effective

Active mobility, said AGS, requires the An Garda Síochána ICT to implement a number of fundamental changes to its traditional ICT operating model the output from which is now informing the business case for an appropriate national deployment of mobile technology.

The ACTIVE Strategy delivered policing systems and data into members’ hands where and when required. It was targeted at meeting the key major business requirements of improved data quality and productivity.

In its first year of operation, ACTIVE contributed directly to the removal of disqualified drivers from the roads, an arrest in violent assault case, improved motor tax compliance, and improved general productivity, said AGS.

The award was presented by Ashling Cunningham, CIO, Ervia, and received by David Sheahan, Assistant Commissioner Roads and Policing, and Tim Willoughby, Digital Services and Innovation, An Garda Síochána.

Entries for the 2019 Tech Excellence Awards are now open. Go to techwards.ie to enter.

TechCentral Reporters