AMI targets €10.5m revenue by 2021

Recyclers on track to employ 90 within two years

Secure IT recycling company AMI has announced a target of growing group revenue to €10.5 million by 2021. The company more than doubled its business in the last two years to €7.6 million as demand for its services continue to rise across the island of Ireland, Britain and in continental Europe.

AMI signed 96 new customers in 2019, who will generate €1.05 million revenue in the next year. It also agreed a three-year outsourcing agreement with charity Camara Education, which saw the company take on an additional 122 new customers.

To support its recent growth, AMI has added 15 new jobs, bringing its total workforce to 75 and is on track to achieve its target of 90 employees by 2021.

Philip McMichael, CEO, AMI, said: “Businesses are more aware than ever that failing to cleanse their old desktops, laptops and hard drives of all data can lead to a breach of sensitive customer and company information. We are experiencing a corresponding surge in demand for our secure services, especially given the high rate of return we can offer customers through the resale of their equipment. Last year we returned €2.5 million to our customers.”

This year AMI was named vertical market specialist of the year at the Tech Excellence Awards and was among the first indigenous Northern Irish businesses to become members of the Living Wage Foundation – ensuring that all of its employees earn a wage that meets the cost of living.

TechCentral Reporters