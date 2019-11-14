Three completes digital transformation project with Amdocs

Three Ireland has completed a significant digital transformation project with Amdocs. The project included the consolidation and modernisation of the mobile operator’s IT infrastructure for managing more than 50 third party partners, and the digitisation of customer experience.

David Hennessy, CTO, Three Ireland (pictured), said: “Three Ireland is undergoing a significant transformation to its IT infrastructure and digital systems, as part of our plan to create the store of the future and seamless customer experiences.

“With Amdocs’ support, we are consolidating and upgrading our infrastructure, and digitalising our systems to understand our customer journeys across all touch points of the business, leveraging smart systems to improve engagement and time-to-market.”

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs, said: “As a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, Amdocs is delighted to have supported Three Ireland in achieving this significant milestone in their digital transformation journey. This enables them to deliver the best experience for their customers. Organisations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin.”

Amdocs provides software and services solutions to 350 communications and media providers with technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators. The company has 25,000 employees across 85 countries.

TechCentral Reporters